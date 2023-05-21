Quordle 482 answer for May 21: A Herculean task! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 482 answer for May 21: After a couple of days of easy puzzles, today's Quordle can confuse some players. But then again, when you have to find out four words simultaneously, confusion becomes a basic expectation. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

Quordel 482 hints for May 21

Two of the words in the puzzle contain repeated letters. And these are also going to be the two tricky words to solve as the other two words are relatively easy to deal with. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 482 clues for May 21

Today's words begin with the letters D, E, G, and F.

The words end with the letters L, E, E, and Y.

Word 1 clue - The supreme spirit of evil according to the Christian religion

Word 2 clue - to cause something to be remembered or expressed

Word 3 clue - general external appearance

Word 4 clue - humorous; causing laughter

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 482 answer for May 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

DEVIL EVOKE GUISE FUNNY

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.