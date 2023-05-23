Quordle 484 answer for May 23: Neutral words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 484 answer for May 23: While today's Wordle is not that difficult, sadly Quordle is not going to treat you so gently. Today's puzzle is filled with tricks and traps and if you fell for them, your dreams of building a large winning streak will come to an end. So, you need to be careful. And if you want to ensure that you do not lose the Tuesday puzzle, you need to take a look at these Quordle hints and clues. They have been carefully curated to give you a big advantage in the game. And if you're on your final attempts and cannot afford to figure out the clues, then you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 484 hints for May 23

Today's puzzle has two words with repeated letters. But that's not all. There are two words with uncommon letters as well. While the words are more or less common, they will stretch you out to find all the clues, especially with the repeated letters and uncommon letters. But do not fret. Just take the help of the clues below to find the word.

Quordle 484 clues for May 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, A, C, and M.

2. The words end with the letters R, T, S, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - having considerable or great extent from side to side; broad

4. Word 2 clue - to wait for or be waiting for something

5. Word 3 clue - to go across from one side of something to the other

6. Word 4 clue - full of meat or tasting strongly like meat

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know one of the repeated letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 484 answer for May 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WIDER

2. AWAIT

3. CROSS

4. MEATY

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.