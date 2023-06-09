Home How To Quordle 501 answer for June 9: Basic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 501 answer for June 9: Basic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 501 answer for June 9: The Friday puzzle is going to test your wit. Make sure to use the most important resource you have — these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 09:03 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 501 answer for June 9: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions shape out the perfect way to find the words. (Quordle Play Store)

Quordle 501 answer for June 9: Yesterday's puzzle confused a lot of players. But comparatively, today you will have a relaxed time solving the game. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts on bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 501 hints for June 9

All the words in the puzzle today can be classified as common. There is a single word with repeated letters. Solving the rest of them should just be easier. The words do have a high number of vowels, so you should start the game with a vowel-heavy word to use to your own advantage. For more clues, check below.

Quordle 501 clues for June 9

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, R, S, and C.

2. The words end with the letters L, T, E, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - a small tree or bush that produces nuts

4. Word 2 clue - to do or say something because of something that has happened or been said

5. Word 3 clue - any of the rods that join the edge of a wheel to its centre

6. Word 4 clue - a sheet giving information in tabular form

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 501 answer for June 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HAZEL

2. REACT

3. SPOKE

4. CHART

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 09:03 IST
Tags:
