Home How To Quordle 555 answer for August 2: Musical puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 555 answer for August 2: Musical puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 555 answer for August 2: A couple of words today will definitely make you scratch your head in confusion. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions, it’s better than getting stuck!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 06:59 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 555 answer for August 2: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (HT Tech)

Quordle 555 answer for August 2: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact, some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due to time constraints, sickness, or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Quordle 555 hints for August 2

All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, only one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

Quordle 555 clues for August 2

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, F, R, and R.

2. The words end with the letters P, E, A, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - to fall suddenly and by a large amount

4. Word 2 clue - a tube-shaped musical instrument with a hole that you blow across at one end

5. Word 3 clue - a dance of Cuban origin and complex rhythm

6. Word 4 clue - to arrive at a place or condition that you have been going towards

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 555 answer for August 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SLUMP

2. FLUTE

3. RUMBA

4. REACH

We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 06:57 IST
