Quordle 560 answer for August 7: Beat the Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 560 answer for August 7: Monday’s Quordle solutions aren’t going to be easy to guess! Take the help of Quordle 560 hints, and clues. Also, check out the Quordle answers at the end.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 06:26 IST
Crack the Quordle 560 answer for August 7 now with the hints and clues given below. (HT Tech)
Crack the Quordle 560 answer for August 7 now with the hints and clues given below. (HT Tech)

Quordle 560 answer for August 7: Guessing four words in only nine attempts is not an easy task in Quordle, and it has become even more difficult as today's words can be extremely tricky! While three out of four of these words are common, guessing them can prove to be difficult, especially due to a limited number of attempts. So, if you're stuck solving today's Quordle 560 puzzle, take the help of these hints and clues. You can also check out the solutions for today's puzzle at the end.

Quordle 560 hints for August 7

All four Quordle words today are not easy to crack. While they are commonly known, even the letters aren't tricky to guess. However, with no direction to think you may end up losing your attempts. Therefore here are some of the best Quordle 560 clues below for your assistance.

Quordle 560 clues for August 7

1. Today's words begin with S, G, C, and F.

2. The words end with E, D, L, and E.

3. Word 1 clue: Striking something with heavy force.

4. Word 2 clue: The word refers to reducing something to small particles.

5. Word 3 clue: The word refers to the movement of a baby.

6. Word 4 clue: The word refers to the material from which the textile is formed.

We have made it very easy for you to win today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues provided above. However, if even these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 560 answer for August 7

Are you sure you want to know the answers? You can give it another try and solve it yourself. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. However, if you have limited attempts and need to know the answers, they are right below:

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. SMITE
  2. GRIND
  3. CRAWL
  4. FIBRE

Congratulations to the winners of today's Quordle challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 06:25 IST
