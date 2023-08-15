Quordle 568 answer for August 15: Win today easily! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 568 answer for August 15: May it be Wordle or Quordle, if you play the game without referring to the hints and clues, it all depends on your luck and guesses to figure out the answer. With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot- at least to think in the right direction. If you have already started solving today's Quordle challenge or need to know the hints and clues first, then here is all you need to know. The best Quordle 568 hints and clues have been mentioned here to help you be the winner of today's word game.

Quordle 568 hints for August 15

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized under the moderate word challenge. Not difficult to guess, nor too easy to solve! Out of the four words, two are comparatively easy, while the other two are a bit trickier. Even the letters are amongst the tricker ones to be guessed. Check out the Quordle 568 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 568 clues for August 15

1. Today's words begin with I, D, B, and N.

2. The words end with C, T, E, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - relating to an atom or small group of atoms that has an electrical charge

4. Word 2 clue - to frighten or to worry somebody by being too big or difficult

5. Word 3 clue - to try to make someone do something for you by giving them money, presents, or something else that they want

6. Word 4 clue - the direction that goes towards the part of the earth above the equator, opposite to the south, or the part of an area or country that is in this direction

Now, we hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 568 answer for August 15

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 568 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then they are right below:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 568 challenge are:

1. IONIC

2. DAUNT

3. BRIBE

4. NORTH

And the Quordle 568 challenge has been solved!