Quordle 630 answer for October 16: Check these hints and clues to solve puzzle quickly

Quordle 630 answer for October 16: Quordle players will be going through the Monday blues as the answers to today's puzzle could leave many scratching their heads! Guessing each word correctly requires a meticulous strategy, a calm mind and a good grasp of the vocabulary. Players only have a limited number of tries and losing your winning streak in Quordle isn't worth the risk. Therefore, if you're stuck and in need of assistance, check Quordle 630 hints, and clues here. And if you're in search of the Quordle 630 answer, scroll down to the end and you'll find it.

Quordle 630 hints for October 16

Today's puzzle is a real head-scratcher as three out of the four words have a repetition of letters! Many letters are obscure, meaning finding them could be tough. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and filled with vowels. It is also advised to first guess all the letters and then put them in order to make meaningful words.

Quordle 630 clues for October 16

1. Today's words begin with J, G, C, and C.

2. The words end with Y, E, N, and O.

3. Word 1 clue - very bright and colourful.

4. Word 2 clue - large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet and short bill.

5. Word 3 clue - move or cause to move about vigorously.

6. Word 4 clue - a seed from which chocolate is made.

That's all! These clues have almost given away the answers. So, go ahead and give Quordle 630 your best shot. However, if you're stuck and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 630 answer for October 16

SPOILER ALERT! Please don't read ahead if you don't want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. JAZZY

2. GEESE

3. CHURN

4. CACAO

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues, hints, and answers.

