Icon
Home How To Quordle 630 answer for October 16: Check these hints and clues to solve puzzle quickly

Quordle 630 answer for October 16: Check these hints and clues to solve puzzle quickly

Quordle 630 answer for October 16: In case you are facing any trouble solving today's puzzle, then just check our Quordle hints, and clues. Also, find the solution to Quordle 630 at the end.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 06:48 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle is like Wordle, but way harder! Know how to play and download Quordle. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle is like Wordle, but way harder! Know how to play and download Quordle. (HT Tech)

Quordle 630 answer for October 16: Quordle players will be going through the Monday blues as the answers to today's puzzle could leave many scratching their heads! Guessing each word correctly requires a meticulous strategy, a calm mind and a good grasp of the vocabulary. Players only have a limited number of tries and losing your winning streak in Quordle isn't worth the risk. Therefore, if you're stuck and in need of assistance, check Quordle 630 hints, and clues here. And if you're in search of the Quordle 630 answer, scroll down to the end and you'll find it.

Quordle 630 hints for October 16

Today's puzzle is a real head-scratcher as three out of the four words have a repetition of letters! Many letters are obscure, meaning finding them could be tough. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and filled with vowels. It is also advised to first guess all the letters and then put them in order to make meaningful words.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Quordle 630 clues for October 16

1. Today's words begin with J, G, C, and C.

2. The words end with Y, E, N, and O.

3. Word 1 clue - very bright and colourful.

4. Word 2 clue - large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet and short bill.

5. Word 3 clue - move or cause to move about vigorously.

6. Word 4 clue - a seed from which chocolate is made.

That's all! These clues have almost given away the answers. So, go ahead and give Quordle 630 your best shot. However, if you're stuck and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 630 answer for October 16

SPOILER ALERT! Please don't read ahead if you don't want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. JAZZY

2. GEESE

3. CHURN

4. CACAO

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues, hints, and answers.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 06:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon