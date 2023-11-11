Icon
Home How To Quordle 656 answer for November 11: Don’t hesitate! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 656 answer for November 11: Don’t hesitate! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 656 answer for November 11: You are going to have to work hard for a win today and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

By: HT TECH
Nov 11 2023, 17:45 IST
Quordle
Quordle 656 answer for November 11: Learn and improve your skills with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 656 answer for November 11: Learn and improve your skills with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 656 answer for November 11: The last thing any player wants on a Saturday afternoon is to deal with a tricky puzzle. Saturday is the beginning of the weekend and when people are finally recovering from the stress of their regular life. And it is not always possible to give their hundred percent to the game. Yet, the streak must be protected. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort today, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 656 hints for November 11

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There are two words with repeated letters and two words where the first three letters resemble each other. Only one of the words is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 656 clues for November 11

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, B, B, and R.

2. The words end with the letters W, Y, G, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - in or to a lower place

4. Word 2 clue - a close friend

5. Word 3 clue - take or go with (someone or something) to a place

6. Word 4 clue - a machine that is controlled by a computer and does jobs automatically

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 656 answer for November 11

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BELOW

2. BUDDY

3. BRING

4. ROBOT

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 17:45 IST
