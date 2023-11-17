Quordle 662 answer for November 17: Another chaotic day! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 662 answer for November 17: For the new players, Quordle can be an extremely stressful game, especially if the transition is from Wordle. It's like solving four different puzzles simultaneously. And that can be overwhelming. The learning curve of Quordle is quite steep and that is why players often struggle with the game in their initial days. But once you have formulated a strategy, it does not feel that difficult. But to make that transition period easy, and to give a relaxing time to anyone who finds the puzzle too challenging, we are again here with Quordle hints and clues. As always, if you need to, you can scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 662 hints for November 17

Today's words are relatively on the easier side. With that being said, you will still have to deal with two words that contain repeated letters. And every word has at least one uncommon letter. That being said, at least three out of the four words should be familiar to you. So, just focus on finding out the letters and then just unjumble them to form the word.

Quordle 662 clues for November 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, S, A, and S.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, A, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - a round, flat hat made of soft material

4. Word 2 clue - to record or keep a record of (points, items, etc.)

5. Word 3 clue - the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body

6. Word 4 clue - a car with four doors and a separate space for cargo

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 662 answer for November 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BERET

2. SCORE

3. AORTA

4. SEDAN

We hope today's puzzle-solving experience was a relaxing one for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.