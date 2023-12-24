Quordle 699 answer for December 24: Christmas eve puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 699 answer for December 24: It's Christmas Eve, and the perfect time to enjoy the festivities with your family. But before you fully dive into the holiday spirit, there's a puzzle waiting for you. Imagine the disappointment of losing your winning streak just a day before Christmas! Don't let it happen to you. Today's puzzle is a chance to either start fresh or make your streak even better. Even if yesterday's puzzle was a bit easy, today brings an entirely new opportunity, but it will not be a walkover. Don't be deceived by the apparent simplicity. Take a look at the Quordle hints and clues right now to figure out a systematic way to tackle the puzzle. And if you need any help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

If you are new, and before jumping into the game, let's learn how to play Quordle! It's easy- just type in words. You've got four five-letter words to figure out, and you have nine tries to find them. The trick is, you're playing all four words at the same time.

When you guess a letter correctly in its place for any of the words, it will turn green. If a word has a letter you guessed, but it's in the wrong spot, it'll show up in yellow. Before tackling the daily puzzle, you can practice with some practice games.

Quordle 699 hints for December 24

Hooray! Today, we've got three words with a letter that shows up more than once. This means if you're good at getting rid of extra letters, success will be easier to reach. Just be careful because there are some not-so-common letters. Start the game by looking closely at these rare letters, and it will make the rest of the challenge much easier.

Quordle 699 clues for December 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, S, S and W.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, E, and Y. .

3. Word 1 clue - encased in fur

4. Word 2 clue - an ice skate or roller skate.

5. Word 3 - clue a component or portion of a bigger sum that is divided among several people or to which numerous people contribute.

6. Word 4 clue - containing or covered in a dense growth of weeds.

Simply considering the hints should get you pretty close to solving it. And if you're still puzzled simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 699 answer for December 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

FURRY

SKATE

SHARE

WEEDY

Have you had fun putting the puzzle together? Join us again tomorrow for another round of hints and clues that will undoubtedly be more entertaining!