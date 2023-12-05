Remove unwanted background from images through Image Clipper on Samsung Galaxy S23

Capturing the perfect photo is often hindered by unwanted background elements. After all, there is no telling when the best opportunity for a perfect photo arises. Whenever that happens, you just point and clock your photo, but realise only afterwards that the background is somehow ruining it all and perhaps it may even cause you to junk one of the best images you ever took, simply because of the background. But thankfully there are various tools available these days that can easily remove those elements. Samsung also introduced one such feature to the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. You can now make full use of the Image Clipper tool in One UI 5.1. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Image Clipper feature, is now making its way to older models such as the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and the Galaxy Fold series through the April One UI update. Follow the steps below to know how to use this amazing tool.

1. Accessing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Image Clipper:

Start by opening the Samsung Gallery app. You can identify the app by its flower icon in the app drawer.

Choose the photo you wish to edit. It's important to note that the Image Clipper currently only works with photos.

Press and hold on the subject you want to extract from the photo.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Image Clipper: Copy or Share

Option 1: Select "Copy" to send the subject to the clipboard. This allows you to paste it into another photo or your preferred app.

Option 2: Choose the "Share" option. This will enable you to directly send the clipped subject to other apps, such as social media platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Image Clipper: Saving the Clipped Image

You can opt for "Save as image" to preserve the isolated portion of the photo with a black background. This will create a clean and standalone image.

While using the image clipper feature, please keep in mind that you're using Samsung's Gallery app for this feature, as it may not be compatible with other photo apps.

The new Image Clipper was launched earlier this year on devices like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Later it was introduced to other models like the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Fold series.

After following these simple steps, you can effortlessly enhance your photography experience, creating stunning visuals with the Image Clipper tool on your Samsung Galaxy S23 phone. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or just looking to share cleaner images on social media, this feature provides a quick and efficient solution for background removal.

Users should remember that quality content gets the most attention and engagement metrics are the best for that too. So, whether you are doing it for private or professional purposes, you must try these tools in order to increase the quality of your content, make it more engaging and, in the end, impress everyone who comes in contact with it. That also means you become the person with the spotlight among your peers.