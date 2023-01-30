    Trending News

    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    iPhone users can now edit and unsend sent messages. Here is how, Apple explains.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 12:24 IST
    Know how you can edit and unsend messages on iPhone. (HT Tech)

    Once you send a message, there is rarely any option for you to unsend or edit it. Therefore, people always tend to cross-check the message before sending. However, if you are an Apple iPhone user you have the option to edit and unsend messages, in case you made a mistake. The feature was introduced with iOS 16 in 2022. As per the information provided by Apple support page, to edit or undo messages on an iPhone, everyone must use iMessage with iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, or later. Notably, if a user unsend or edits a message to someone using an Apple device with an older version of iOS, iPad OS, or macOS, the receiver may still see the old message.

    "In the Messages app , you can unsend or edit recent messages, giving you the opportunity to fix a typo or pull back a message that you accidentally sent to the wrong person. Your recipient sees that you unsent a message and your edit history," Apple said in a statement.

    Apple iPhone: How to unsend a message

    You can undo a recently sent message for up to two minutes after sending it. Touch and hold the message bubble, then tap Undo Send. A note confirming that you unsent the message appears in both conversation transcripts: yours and your recipient's. If the person you are messaging is using a device with iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, or macOS Ventura, unsending removes the message from their device.

    Apple iPhone: How to edit a sent message

    Step 1:

    You can edit a recently sent message up to five times within 15 minutes of sending it.
    Step 2:

    In Messages, select a conversation with the message you want to edit.
    Step 3:

    Touch and hold the message bubble, then tap Edit.
    Step 4:

    Make any changes, then tap the Accept Changes button to resend with edits or the Cancel button to revert. The message is marked as Edited in the conversation transcript.
    Step 5:

    If the person you are messaging is using a device with iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, or macOS Ventura, the message bubble is updated to reflect your edits on their device, and both of you can tap Edited to see previous versions of your message.
    Step 6:

    If the person you are messaging is using a device with iOS 15.6 or earlier, iPadOS 15.6 or earlier, macOS 12 or earlier, or is using SMS, they receive a new message with your updated text.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 11:34 IST
