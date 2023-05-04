SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Hyderabad vs Kolkata Live Score Online

SRH vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: After yesterday's matches, TATA IPL 2023 is finally moving towards the end of the season. Today's match will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders. With the play-offs approaching, both the teams will be looking to get a win, although achieving a play-off spot would be difficult. KKR are in the 8th spot in the table, having won just 1 match out of their last 5. SRH are not faring any better, with the team in the 9th spot.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the SRH vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Hyderabad Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs KKR match will take place today, May 4 at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Live: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

SRH vs KKR: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.