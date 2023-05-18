Home How To SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Live Score Online

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Live Score Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where, and how to watch SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
May 18 2023, 15:08 IST
TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB online. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB online. (PTI)

SRH vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: It is gearing up to be an extremely tight race for the remaining 3 spots for TATA IPL 2023 playoffs. While Gujarat Titans have already officially qualified, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are all vying for the remaining spots. A struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have replaced Delhi Capitals at the tail end of the TATA IPL 2023 table, come up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are also hoping to finish in one of the qualifying positions for playoffs.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the SRH vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Live: Time and Venue

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Hyderabad Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs RCB match will take place today, May 18 at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Live: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

SRH vs RCB: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

First Published Date: 18 May, 15:08 IST
