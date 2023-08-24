Supercharge your project management skills and productivity with these Asana app hacks

Are you looking for a great way to organise your projects and boost your productivity? Asana might be just what you need! Asana is a tool that helps you manage projects and work together with your team. Let's dive into some easy tips to make the most out of Asana for your projects.

What is Asana?

Asana is like a special space where your team can work together on projects. It helps everyone stay on the same page and know what tasks are coming up.

Simple ways to make Asana work for you

Whether you are part of a small team, handling a big creative project, or sorting out your freelance work, Asana can be a big help. But at first, it might seem a bit tricky. No worries! We are here to give you some simple tips to become an Asana pro via Cloudwards. Let's begin.

Organise Your Projects

One of the most important things in Asana is setting clear goals for your projects. This means breaking down your project into smaller tasks and putting them in order.

Tip 1: Tagging Tasks

Tags are like labels you can put on tasks. They make it easier to find tasks later using the search function. Just pick a task, click on the three dots at the top right, and choose "add tags." You can also press "tab + T" to make a new tag or pick an existing one.

Tip 2: Using Board View

Imagine your project as a board with cards. Each card is a task. The board view shows how far along each task is. To use it, click on the "board" tab under your project's name. You can move tasks by dragging them to different columns to show their progress.

Board view(or kanban view) is great when tasks have different speeds, like if some are moving faster than others. You can also set up columns for different phases, like "planning," "development," "testing," and "launch," to see how each part is doing.

Tip 3: Trying Templates

Templates are like pre-made plans for projects. They save you time and give you a head start. To find them, click the plus sign on the menu bar and choose "use a template."

Look through the templates or search for a specific one. When you find one you like, click "use template." Give your project a name, choose privacy settings, and click "create project." You can even turn one of your own projects into a template.

As you dive into using Asana, these tips will help you manage projects like a pro. By using tags, board view, and templates, you can make Asana work wonders for you. Stay organised and watch your projects take off.