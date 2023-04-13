Home How To TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Online

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face off in today’s thrilling TATA IPL 2023 match. Know where you can watch PBKS vs GT online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 14:58 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT online. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Today: Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have had similar starts to this year's IPL season with both teams winning 2 matches out of 3. Interestingly, both teams have lost their last matches respectively and would be looking to bounce back. Punjab Kings fell to an 8-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Gujarat Titans also lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans face each other in a gripping encounter today, April 13. Know where you can watch PBKS vs GT live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, popularly known as the Mohali Stadium in Punjab. The PBKS vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs GT: Squad Comparison

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 14:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets