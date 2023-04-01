Home How To TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Knight Riders Match

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 15:05 IST
TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming Today: Finally, the IPL is here! The 16th season of the Indian Premier League began yesterday, March 31 after a grand opening ceremony. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans came face-to-face in the opening game. The game also became the first in the history of IPL to feature an impact player, a rule added this season. In the end, Gujarat Titans won the game by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare to go to the top of the table. And today, the second game of the season will take place between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. If you want to watch the game, check out where to watch it.

Punjab Kings have never won the IPL and would be hoping to lift the cup this year. This year they have a good balance of domestic and international stars with players like Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Shahrukh Khan. However, Jonny Bairstow will miss out due to injuries.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also dealing with injuries with the team captain Shreyas Iyer out due back injuries. Nitish Rana has been announced as stand-in captain in his absence. The franchise bought Shakib Al Hasan at the auctions this year, who will be supported by players like Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and others.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The second game of the season between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 14:17 IST
