Tried Photoshop, Canva? Now, get AI-powered Microsoft Designer for free; know how to use

Artificial Intelligence is being adopted by many companies to make their work faster, easier and innovative. Also, as people are demanding tools that help them to be both productive and creative, Microsoft 365 has announced that they are removing the waitlist and adding an expanded set of features to the Microsoft Designer preview. With new AI technology at the core, Microsoft Designer simplifies the creative journey by helping users get started quickly, augment creative workflows, and overcome creative roadblocks. And it has come up as a big threat to Adobe Photoshop and Canva, the go-to creative tools for most people. Importantly, it is free for everyone to use.

"From ideation to creation, Microsoft Designer is built to assist you at each stage of the creative process. Microsoft Designer can help quickly create stunning visuals, social media posts, invitations, and more using cutting-edge generative AI technology," the company said.

Where to locate Microsoft Designer? It is one click away within the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

What is more, you don't even need a background in design!

How will the AI powered Microsoft Designer help everyone

Designer leverages AI technology to assist every person to get started on new ideas, create unique and high-quality graphics in less time, and uplevel content, with or without a background in design.

How to use AI powered Microsoft Designer

You can get started by simply describing your ideas and what you want to design. The Designer will then provide you with images, including accompanying text and visuals, and design suggestions to meet your needs.

You can also simply type a phrase that captures your thoughts and quickly get copy suggestions. From headlines to short texts, you can get it all along with font suggestions that pair with your design.

Designer even helps you instantly generate written captions and hashtags that are relevant for social media posts. Microsoft has also made updates in the app to help customize and resize designs more easily. This new feature enables users to change the original design canvas size to a different size while automatically shifting the elements of the design to fit.

5 steps to uber-cool content Step 1: Type a phrase that captures your thoughts. Step 2: AI technology will suggest copy suggestions—from headlines to short texts—with font suggestions that pair with your design as well as and visuals, and design suggestions to meet your needs. Step 3: Generate written captions and hashtags that are more relevant for social media posts. Step 4: The tool offers suggestions you can choose from to assist in crafting the perfect captions. Step 5: It even suggests witty hashtags that align with your design.

What's coming to Design

Fill, Expand background, Erase, and Replace background are new features coming soon to Designer. How will these help?

If you have a graphic that needs something specifically in the corner, use Fill by circling the spot and placing the object you want there in a flash and with the help of AI.

Do you feel like there could be more to your picture? Expand background leverages AI to help you automatically fill in the rest of the picture and offer a more compelling landscape that frames your image.

If there's an object or person you didn't intend to be in a graphic, use Erase by simply brushing over the object to remove it and replace it with another image.

Use Replace background to quickly remove your current background and replace it with another that you desire.