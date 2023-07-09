Home How To Want to try Awakened Alok in Garena Free Fire MAX? Here is how to do it

On the 6th anniversary of Garena Free Fire, you can grab Awakened Alok and give your experience a boost! Here is what you need to do.

Garena is offering a special character Awakened Alok. Know how to grab it. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire is celebrating its 6th anniversary and the game is looking to spread some joy to all players through a myriad of engaging activities and freebies. One of the most highlighted of all is the collaboration with world-famous musician Alok to introduce the Awakening of his popular in-game character. Although, Garena has already announced the entry of the Awakened form of Alok with the OB41 update but, it wasn't accessible so far. During these celebrations, you can finally take advantage of this new character.

What's special about Alok?

It provides players with mobility and healing abilities in the fighting pit, enabling them to execute brilliant plays. Also, it is easier for him to provide buffs for teammates, leading the team victory - Booyah!

Alok's original skill is to drop the beat! Garena explains that it creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 15 percent and restores 3 HP per second for 10 seconds. However, its cooldown happens in 45 seconds. Apart from this, Alok's awakening skill is party remix. While the aura is active, music notes that last for 5 seconds will be dropped 2 minutes behind the skill user every 2 seconds. Teammates who pick up the music note will receive 3 HP per second for 10 seconds.

If you are looking forward to playing with this character, just read on to know how to get Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX.

How to grab Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX

Unfortunately, like other characters, you don't have a chance to purchase the Awakened form of Alok from the Garena store. But the good part is that you can get it for free. Basically, you will need to complete missions to get Awakened Alok.

All you need to do is play Free Fire Max matches with Alok and complete the Awakening mission. Once you complete the whole mission, you will get an Alok Awakening Emblem. This way, you will need to grab enough Awakening Emblems to unlock the Awakened Alok. Once there, check the steps required for you to claim Awakened Alok:

  • Go to the character section of the account and tap on Alok Character.
  • You will need to select the Awakening option which will bring a new interface.
  • Now, simply tap on the claim button.

