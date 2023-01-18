Wordle 578 answer for January 18: A leafy puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 578 answer for January 18: Start guessing today's Wordle answer as it is an easy one to crack. You can check the Wordle hints and clues given here to get to the solution too.

Wordle 578 answer for January 18: Today, the game has gone green. Consider this a bonus clue to solve the puzzle. But like the trend has been recently, the word of the day is again an easy one. But still people have been losing their streak every day and this is why it happens. Usually, when a player gets stuck and cannot think of the next move, they make a random guess to see if something happens out of luck. But it is a very inefficient way of solving puzzles and does more harm than help. So, next time you find yourself stuck, just check these Wordle hints and clues to know how to move forward. And as always, if that's not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 578 hints for January 18

It's time to rejoice again as there are no repeated letters in today's puzzle either. There are no uncommon letters or letter arrangement to throw you off your game. The word itself is also very common. So, we would recommend finding the five unique letters and then just using logic thereafter. For the starter word, you can pick a consonant-heavy word. And for more clues, check below.

Wordle 578 clues for January 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains only one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word is a type of a leafy vegetable.

We believe these clues have essentially revealed the entire word. Go on and give the game your best attempt and we are sure you will be able to easily crack it. If you have some confusion in your mind, then scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 578 answer for January 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CHARD. It means “a beet of a variety with broad edible white leaf stalks and green blades”. Hope solving the puzzle today was a simple affair for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.