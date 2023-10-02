Icon
Home How To Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Maintain your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Maintain your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Today’s puzzle can be solved in a flash. But if you’re still struggling, then try these Wordle hints and clues as a last resort.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 07:08 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Today’s puzzle can be solved in a flash. But if you’re still struggling, then try these Wordle hints and clues as a last resort. (REUTERS)
Wordle
Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Today’s puzzle can be solved in a flash. But if you’re still struggling, then try these Wordle hints and clues as a last resort. (REUTERS)

Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Today's Wordle puzzle should not be challenging at all and the answer can be deduced quickly without having to ponder for long. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex, therefore, players should get the Wordle 835 solution expeditiously. While solving the puzzle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

Wordle 835 hints for October 2

Despite being a common word, Today's Wordle answer has what no puzzler wishes for – the repetition of letters! This letter in itself might take a couple of attempts for you to find. The good part is that its letter arrangement may not haunt you, which means, that once you have the letter, the rest of the task will be a piece of cake for you. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 835 clues for October 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains just one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. There is the repetition of a letter.

5. BIGGEST HINT - The word is synonymous with Christmas!

That's all! The last clue almost gave away the answer and you should now be able to solve it quickly! But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 835 answer for October 2

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 835 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. Still, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 835 challenge then it is right below.

The word you've been searching for is MERRY, which means "happy or showing enjoyment”, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and answer.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 07:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon