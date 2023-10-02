Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Maintain your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 835 answer for October 2: Today's Wordle puzzle should not be challenging at all and the answer can be deduced quickly without having to ponder for long. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex, therefore, players should get the Wordle 835 solution expeditiously. While solving the puzzle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

Wordle 835 hints for October 2

Despite being a common word, Today's Wordle answer has what no puzzler wishes for – the repetition of letters! This letter in itself might take a couple of attempts for you to find. The good part is that its letter arrangement may not haunt you, which means, that once you have the letter, the rest of the task will be a piece of cake for you. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 835 clues for October 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains just one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. There is the repetition of a letter.

5. BIGGEST HINT - The word is synonymous with Christmas!

That's all! The last clue almost gave away the answer and you should now be able to solve it quickly! But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 835 answer for October 2

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 835 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. Still, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 835 challenge then it is right below.

The word you've been searching for is MERRY, which means "happy or showing enjoyment”, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and answer.

