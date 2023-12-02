Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Know the twist! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Today's puzzle comes with a unique problem. While it may not be the toughest, it definitely is tricky. That trick is something most players would not be expecting and can lead to an unexpected defeat. It took us 5 attempts and a considerable amount of head-scratching to find the word as well. So, don't do the same thing and ruin your early winter morning. What you can do is use these Wordle hints and clues to easily solve the puzzle. The hints contain general information regarding the word and offer a strategy to help you solve it quickly. The clues are more specific to the words and give you a great insight into what the word might be. And because sometimes even that is not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution as well.

Wordle 896 hints for December 2

The word today does contain repeated letters or uncommon letters. The word is pretty common as well. The trick lies in the letter arrangement. The word has a peculiar arrangement that is not the first thought for many people. So, even if you find all the letters, you may struggle to arrange them in the right order. But worry not, just check our clues for more help.

Wordle 896 clues for December 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. One of the vowels is also E.

5. The word relates to books and films.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 896 answer for December 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GENRE. It means “a particular subject or style of literature, art, or music”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.