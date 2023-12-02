Icon
Home How To Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Know the twist! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Know the twist! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 896 answer for December 2: While the puzzle is not that tough, if you’re not feeling up for it and still need that winning streak to keep going, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 20:07 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Getting stuck and making wild guesses is not okay. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way back into the game.
Wordle
Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Getting stuck and making wild guesses is not okay. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way back into the game.

Wordle 896 answer for December 2: Today's puzzle comes with a unique problem. While it may not be the toughest, it definitely is tricky. That trick is something most players would not be expecting and can lead to an unexpected defeat. It took us 5 attempts and a considerable amount of head-scratching to find the word as well. So, don't do the same thing and ruin your early winter morning. What you can do is use these Wordle hints and clues to easily solve the puzzle. The hints contain general information regarding the word and offer a strategy to help you solve it quickly. The clues are more specific to the words and give you a great insight into what the word might be. And because sometimes even that is not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution as well.

Wordle 896 hints for December 2

The word today does contain repeated letters or uncommon letters. The word is pretty common as well. The trick lies in the letter arrangement. The word has a peculiar arrangement that is not the first thought for many people. So, even if you find all the letters, you may struggle to arrange them in the right order. But worry not, just check our clues for more help.

Wordle 896 clues for December 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. One of the vowels is also E.

5. The word relates to books and films.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 896 answer for December 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GENRE. It means “a particular subject or style of literature, art, or music”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 20:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon