Icon
Home How To Wordle 918 answer for December 24: Pre-Christmas puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 918 answer for December 24: Pre-Christmas puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 918 answer for December 24: Today’s puzzle is tricky. Cut through your confusion, just check our Wordle hints and find the solution hassle-free.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 19:35 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 918 answer for December 24: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 918 answer for December 24: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 918 answer for December 24: The last couple of puzzles were comparatively easier and just to ensure that the players have not started taking the game casually, Wordle has decided to jolt them back into action with a tricky word. But that is just regular affairs in the game which always tries to take us by surprise. All you have to do is be alert and keep a good strategy at hand. And if you still struggle after that, you can just rely on our Wordle hints and clues to guide you in the right direction. If you need the entire solution at once, you can jump directly to the bottom as well.

Wordle 918 hints for December 24

Today's word luckily does not consist of any repeated letters. It also does not contain any uncommon letters. On top of that, the word itself is pretty common. If you're wondering why we called the word tricky, then you should know that the letter arrangement of the word is the main problem today. The word does not follow a typical pattern and it might confuse you to figure out the right order of placing the letters. But check out the clues below and it should be easy to solve.

Wordle 918 clues for December 24

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. There are no repeated letters.

That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 918 answer for December 24

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GRACE. It means “benign attitude and a willingness to grant favors or make concessions", as per Merriam-Webster. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 19:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon