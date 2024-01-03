Wordle 928 answer for January 3: No fuss! Solve puzzle easily with hints, clues

Wordle 928 answer for January 3: 2024 has been a good start for Wordle players with fairly straightforward answers in the first two days. Today's answer is expected to be the same. For the unaware, Wordle is a daily word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Players need to guess 5 letters correctly in 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green. To ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle.

And if you have already been through the game halfway and cannot guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution.

Wordle 928 hints for January 3

This puzzle does not contain any repeated letters but it does feature one vowel. The letters are common, therefore it is possible to get the maximum number of letters correct in the first few attempts. Beginning the puzzle with vowel-rich words followed by the elimination strategy will work for you. However, if you're still facing difficulties, then check out the hints, and clues below.

Wordle 928 clues for January 3

Today's word begins with the letter T.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter L.

There is no repetition of any letter.

BIGGEST Hint: It is something people do when they wear a new dress.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 928 answer for January 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is TWIRL, which refers to “spin quickly and lightly round, especially repeatedly.”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on not breaking your winning streak! Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.

