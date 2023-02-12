 Hp 14s Dq5007tu Price in India(12 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP 14s dq5007TU

    HP 14s dq5007TU

    HP 14s dq5007TU is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 63,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s dq5007TU from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s dq5007TU now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 12 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154571/heroimage/hp-14s-dq5007tu-695r9pa-154571-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154571/images/Design/hp-14s-dq5007tu-695r9pa-154571-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154571/images/Design/hp-14s-dq5007tu-695r9pa-154571-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154571/images/Design/hp-14s-dq5007tu-695r9pa-154571-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154571/images/Design/hp-14s-dq5007tu-695r9pa-154571-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹63,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.92 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 64,999 M.R.P. ₹71,641
    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 14s Dq5007tu Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Yes
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 10 Hrs
    • 10 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 16:9
    • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Micro-Edge BrightView 250 Nits 45% NTSC
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 250 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • HP
    • 14s-dq5007TU (695R9PA)
    • 324 x 225 x 17.9  mm
    • Natural Silver
    • 1.92 Kg weight
    • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
    • Dual Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated SoC
    • 12
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Full-Size, , Natural Silver Keyboard
    • HP Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support; Precision Touchpad Support
    • Yes
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • M.2/Optane
    • 512 GB
    Hp 14s Dq5007tu