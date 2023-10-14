Hp Victus 15 Fb0147ax (8f503pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fb0147AX 8F503PA Laptop in India is Rs. 52,990. At Amazon, the HP Victus 15 fb0147AX 8F503PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 50,990. It comes in the following colors: Performance Blue. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.