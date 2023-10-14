Hp 15 Ef1021nr (2s9p9ua) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 ef1021nr 2S9P9UA Laptop HP 15 ef1021nr 2S9P9UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 62,351 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 ef1021nr 2S9P9UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 ef1021nr 2S9P9UA Laptop now with free delivery.