Hp 250 G8 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

 Hp 250 G8 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    HP 250 G8

    HP 250 G8

    HP 250 G8 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,600 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 250 G8 from HT Tech. Buy HP 250 G8 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹35,600
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.74 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp 250 G8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 6 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD
    General Information
    • Dark Ash
    • 72 Millimeter thickness
    • G8 (5T9P8PA)
    • HP
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1.74 Kg weight
    • 396.2 x 235 x 72  mm
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Yes
    • Integrated Digital Microphone
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • 2
    • Intel Integrated
    • Intel Core i5-1035G1 (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Full-Size Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
    • Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Hp 250 G8