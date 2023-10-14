Hp 245 G8 (62g68pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 245 G8 (62G68PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 11)
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the HP 245 G8 62G68PA Laptop in India is Rs. 28,990. It comes in the following colors: Black Grey.
The starting price for the HP 245 G8 62G68PA Laptop in India is Rs. 28,990. It comes in the following colors: Black Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.