Hp Omen 16 N0091ax (7k4x2pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

 Hp Omen 16 N0091ax (7k4x2pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop

HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 103,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HPOmen16-n0091AX(7K4X2PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 HPOmen16-n0091AX(7K4X2PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹103,990
16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.37 Kg weight
HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop in India is Rs. 103,990.  At Amazon, the HP Omen 16 n0091AX 7K4X2PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 99,360.  It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.

16% off

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H 40.9 cm (16.1inch) FHD (1920 x 1080) Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare(16GB, 512 GB SSD)/ NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/ B&O,Win 11, 16-wd0770TX
₹118,169 ₹99,360
Buy Now
Out of Stock
25% off

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 6800H,8GB RTX 3070 Ti GPU,16.1-inch (40.9 cm),QHD,IPS,300 nits,165Hz,Windows 11 Home,3 ms Response time,16GB DDR5,1TB SSD,RGB Backlit KB(MSO,Silver,2.37 kg),n0123AX
₹150,286 ₹112,990
Buy Now
25% off

HP Omen AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 16 1 inch 40 9cm FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Omen AMD Ryzen 7-6800H 16.1 inch(40.9cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/8GB AMD Radeon RX 6650M 8GB Graphics/144Hz/7ms Response Time/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit KB/B&O Audio/Alexa),16-n0079AX
₹152,535 ₹113,990
Buy Now

Hp Omen 16 N0091ax 7k4x2pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 65 W
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 300 nits
  • Full HD 144 Hz 7 ms Response Time IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 300 Nits 100% sRGB
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)
  • 144 Hz
  • 136 ppi
General Information
  • 16-n0091AX (7K4X2PA)
  • Mica Silver
  • 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.5 mm
  • HP
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.37 Kg weight
  • 22.5 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Dual Speakers
  • 720p
  • Built-in Dual Array Digital Microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.3
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 4 GB
  • 8
  • 3.1 Ghz
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Full-Size, 4-Zone RGB , Mica Silver Keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key Technology
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support,Precision Touchpad Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Hp Omen 16 N0091ax 7k4x2pa Laptop