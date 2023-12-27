 Hp Pavilion 14 Ep0068tu (80d23pa) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with Intel Core i3-N305 (12th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HPPavilion14-ep0068TU(80D23PA)Laptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
1/1 HPPavilion14-ep0068TU(80D23PA)Laptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
Key Specs
₹42,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-N305 (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
8 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹39,990 37% OFF
Buy Now

HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop in India is Rs. 42,990.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 39,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

37% off

HP 247 G8 Notebook

HP 247 G8 Notebook PC/14 inch(35.6 cm) HD Display/Micro-Edge/Anti-Glare/AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics/Windows 11
₹63,426 ₹39,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
28% off

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.46 kg), fy1003AU
₹62,825 ₹45,490
Buy Now
23% off

HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i5 1155G7 15 6 inch 39 6cm FHD Anti Glare Laptop

HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD Anti-Glare Laptop(8GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/Dual Speakers/Backlit KeyboardAlexa Built-in/MSO 2021) 15s-fr4000TU
₹60,599 ₹46,490
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp Pavilion 14 Ep0068tu 80d23pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD Micro-Edge EPEAT Registered ENERGY STAR Certified Anti-Glare Display With 250 Nits Gives All Your Digital Content a New Dimension

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

General Information

  • Weight

    1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    17 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    325 x 216 x 17 mm

  • Model

    14-ep0068TU (80D23PA)

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

Memory

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Number Of Cores

    8

  • Clockspeed

    3.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-N305 (12th Gen)

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

14% OFF
HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
34% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
2% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop Competitors

26% OFF
Asus VivoBook 14 X412FA EK363T Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 4 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
32% OFF
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
43% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

HP Pavilion 14 ep0068TU 80D23PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp Pavilion 14 Ep0068tu 80d23pa Laptop