 Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus

    Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 115,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38026/heroimage/152014-v1-huawei-mate-50-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38026/images/Design/152014-v1-huawei-mate-50-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38026/images/Design/152014-v1-huawei-mate-50-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹115,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
    Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus Price in India

    Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs.115,990. The lowest price of Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus is Rs.114,999 on amazon.in.

    Huawei Mate 50 Pro Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    Camera
    • Dual
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Display
    • 6.76 inches (17.17 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • 18.5:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 389 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Huawei
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 5, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v12
    • Mate 50 Pro Plus
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (3.13 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.54 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A77 + 2.05 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G78 MP24
    • HiSilicon Kirin 9000 5G
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
