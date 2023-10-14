I Kall K36 New Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the I Kall K36 New in India is Rs. 899. This is the I Kall K36 New base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Yellow. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the I Kall K36 New in India is Rs. 899. This is the I Kall K36 New base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Yellow.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.