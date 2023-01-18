 Infinix Note 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Note 10

    Infinix Note 10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 10 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    ₹ 10,999 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Infinix Note 10 Price in India

    Infinix Note 10 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 10 is Rs.10,600 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 80 minutes
    • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.79
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Emerald Green, 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black
    • 78.7 mm
    • 205.5 grams
    • 173.2 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • 480 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.28 %
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 387 ppi
    • 91 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • XOS
    • Note 10
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 13, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.768 W/kg, Body: 0.607 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 34.0 s
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Infinix Note 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Note 10 in India?

    Infinix Note 10 price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 10?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Note 10?

    What is the Infinix Note 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Note 10 Waterproof?

    View More

