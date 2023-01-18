 Intex Aqua Curve Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Curve

    Intex Aqua Curve is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Curve from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Curve now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹7,199
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Intex Aqua Curve Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 146.7 mm
    • 152 grams
    • Black
    • 73.5 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • 63.88 %
    • 220 ppi
    • 960 x 540 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • February 28, 2014 (Official)
    • Aqua Curve
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Curve FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Curve in India?

    Intex Aqua Curve price in India at 9,582 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Curve?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Curve?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Curve last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Curve Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Curve Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Curve