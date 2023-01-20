 Intex Aqua Lions X1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Lions X1

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions X1 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions X1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31575/heroimage/intex-aqua-lions-x1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31575/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-x1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31575/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-x1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31575/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-x1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 9.0 mm
    • 150 mm
    • 74.4 mm
    • Black, Blue, Champange
    • 170 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 282 ppi
    • 66.64 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Aqua Lions X1
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • February 27, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.313 W/kg, Body: 0.396 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Intex Aqua Lions X1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions X1 in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 price in India at 6,660 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions X1?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions X1?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions X1 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions X1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions X1 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Lions X1