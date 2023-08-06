Intex Aqua Power Plus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua Power Plus Intex Aqua Power Plus is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,599 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power Plus now with free delivery.