 Intex Aqua Star 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Star 4G

    Intex Aqua Star 4G

    Intex Aqua Star 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Intex Aqua Star 4g Full Specifications

    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 143 mm
    • Black, Grey, White
    • 72.6 mm
    • 9.0 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.23 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Intex
    • December 23, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Star 4G
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    Intex Aqua Star 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Star 4G in India?

    Intex Aqua Star 4G price in India at 4,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Star 4G?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Star 4G?

    What is the Intex Aqua Star 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Star 4G Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Star 4g