 Intex Aqua Power Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Power

    Intex Aqua Power is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Grey, White
    • 71.9 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    • 141 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 67.94 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 6, 2014 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Aqua Power
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • 32 bit
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Power in India?

    Intex Aqua Power price in India at 4,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Power?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Power?

    What is the Intex Aqua Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Power Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Power