 Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR

    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,800 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32613/heroimage/127678-v2-intex-aqua-lions-t1-lite-vr-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32613/images/Design/127678-v2-intex-aqua-lions-t1-lite-vr-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32613/images/Design/127678-v2-intex-aqua-lions-t1-lite-vr-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,800
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 172 Hours(2G)
    • 2200 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 172 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Burst mode
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 156.6 grams
    • 144 mm
    • 10.2 mm
    • Champagne, Steel Grey, Royal Black
    • 73.5 mm
    Display
    • 64.97 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR
    • No
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • May 31, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.625 W/kg, Body: 1.214 W/kg
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Up to 5 GB
    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr price in India at 4,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite Vr