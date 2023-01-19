 Intex Aqua Y3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Y3

    Intex Aqua Y3 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Y3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Y3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24181/heroimage/intex-aqua-y3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24181/images/Design/intex-aqua-y3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,490
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Y3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting
    Design
    • 134 mm
    • 68.2 mm
    • 141 grams
    • Black
    • 9.9 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 61.05 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 29, 2014 (Official)
    • Aqua Y3
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 1.27 GB
    Intex Aqua Y3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Y3 in India?

    Intex Aqua Y3 price in India at 4,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Y3?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Y3?

    What is the Intex Aqua Y3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Y3 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Y3