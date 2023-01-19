 Lyf Water 8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Water 8

    Lyf Water 8 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 8 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Lyf Water 8 Price in India

    Lyf Water 8 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Lyf Water 8 is Rs.10,599 on amazon.in.

    Lyf Water 8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 7.0 mm
    • 122 grams
    • 70.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 68.68 %
    General
    • Lyf
    • July 29, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Water 8
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.158 W/kg, Body: 0.973 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 405
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lyf Water 8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Water 8 in India?

    Lyf Water 8 price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Water 8?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Water 8?

    How long does the Lyf Water 8 last?

    What is the Lyf Water 8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Water 8 Waterproof?

    Lyf Water 8