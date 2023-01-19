Lyf Water 8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LYF Water 7 4G LTE Smart Phone, Gold
LYF Water 7 4G LTE Smart Phone, Gold
₹10,599
₹18,750
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lyf Water 8 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Lyf Water 8 is Rs.10,599 on amazon.in.
Lyf Water 8 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Lyf Water 8 is Rs.10,599 on amazon.in.