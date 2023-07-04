 Intex Cloud Gem Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Intex Cloud Gem Plus

Intex Cloud Gem Plus is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Gem Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Gem Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹2,999
4 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
2 MP
2 MP
1400 mAh
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
512 MB
See full specifications
Intex Cloud Gem Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1400 mAh
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • 1400 mAh
  • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • F2.8
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • No
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
Design
  • Black
Display
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 800 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 233 ppi
  • TFT
General
  • Cloud Gem Plus
  • No
  • March 21, 2016 (Official)
  • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Intex
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6580M
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
  • Mali-400 MP
  • 512 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 2 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Intex Cloud Gem Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Cloud Gem Plus in India?

Intex Cloud Gem Plus price in India at 2,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Gem Plus?

How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Gem Plus?

How long does the Intex Cloud Gem Plus last?

What is the Intex Cloud Gem Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Cloud Gem Plus Waterproof?

View More

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
