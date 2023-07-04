Intex Cloud Gem Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Cloud Gem Plus Intex Cloud Gem Plus is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Gem Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Gem Plus now with free delivery.