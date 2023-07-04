Intex Cloud Gem Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Intex Cloud Gem Plus in India?
Intex Cloud Gem Plus price in India at 2,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.