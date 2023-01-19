 Intex Cloud N 1gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud N 1GB

    Intex Cloud N 1GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud N 1GB from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud N 1GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud N 1gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1400 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 101 grams
    • 124 mm
    • Black, Grey, White
    • 9.0 mm
    • 64.5 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • 56.89 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Intex
    • Cloud N 1GB
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 7, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Cloud N 1gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud N 1Gb in India?

    Intex Cloud N 1Gb price in India at 5,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud N 1Gb?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud N 1Gb?

    How long does the Intex Cloud N 1Gb last?

    What is the Intex Cloud N 1Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud N 1Gb Waterproof?

    Intex Cloud N 1gb