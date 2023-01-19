Intex Cloud N 1gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Cloud N 1GB Intex Cloud N 1GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud N 1GB from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud N 1GB now with free delivery.