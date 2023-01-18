 Intex Aqua Lions 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Lions 3

    Intex Aqua Lions 3

    Intex Aqua Lions 3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions 3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31000/heroimage/intex-aqua-lions-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31000/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31000/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31000/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • 146.5 mm
    • 10.1 mm
    • 167.5 grams
    • 72.2 mm
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • 65.01 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Aqua Lions 3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • Intex
    • July 20, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.056 W/kg, Body: 0.840 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Lions 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions 3 in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions 3 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions 3?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions 3?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions 3 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Lions 3