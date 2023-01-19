 Intex Aqua Power Iv Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Power IV

    Intex Aqua Power IV

    Intex Aqua Power IV is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,667 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power IV from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power IV now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31033/heroimage/intex-aqua-power-iv-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31033/images/Design/intex-aqua-power-iv-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31033/images/Design/intex-aqua-power-iv-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31033/images/Design/intex-aqua-power-iv-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Power Iv Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 40 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 40 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 145 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 158.2 grams
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.04 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Intex
    • July 26, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Aqua Power IV
    • No
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Intex Aqua Power Iv FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Power Iv in India?

    Intex Aqua Power Iv price in India at 5,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Power Iv?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Power Iv?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Power Iv last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Power Iv Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Power Iv Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Power Iv