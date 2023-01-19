Intex Infie 33 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex INFIE 33 Intex INFIE 33 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex INFIE 33 from HT Tech. Buy Intex INFIE 33 now with free delivery.