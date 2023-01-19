 Intex Infie 33 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex INFIE 33

    Intex INFIE 33

    Intex INFIE 33 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex INFIE 33 from HT Tech. Buy Intex INFIE 33 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Infie 33 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 230 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 230 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 69.6 mm
    • 145.8 mm
    • Black, Blue, Champagne
    • 148 grams
    • 9 mm
    Display
    • 5.34 inches (13.56 cm)
    • 201 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 72.52 %
    General
    • INFIE 33
    • August 16, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Head: 0.612 W/kg, Body: 0.903 W/kg
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 3.45 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Infie 33 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Infie 33 in India?

    Intex Infie 33 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Infie 33?

    How many colors are available in Intex Infie 33?

    How long does the Intex Infie 33 last?

    What is the Intex Infie 33 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Infie 33 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Infie 33