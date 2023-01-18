 Intex Staari 9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Staari 9

    Intex Staari 9 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Staari 9 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Staari 9 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32808/heroimage/128733-v1-intex-staari-9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32808/images/Design/128733-v1-intex-staari-9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Staari 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 74.4 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 150 mm
    • 170 grams
    • Black, Blue, Champagne
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.64 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Intex
    • December 3, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Staari 9
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.313 W/kg, Body: 0.396 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Staari 9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Staari 9 in India?

    Intex Staari 9 price in India at 4,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Staari 9?

    How many colors are available in Intex Staari 9?

    How long does the Intex Staari 9 last?

    What is the Intex Staari 9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Staari 9 Waterproof?

    View More

