 Karbonn A6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn A6

    Karbonn A6 is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 4,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 104 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A6 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A6 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,899
    104 MB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Karbonn A6 Price in India

    Karbonn A6 price in India starts at Rs.4,899. The lowest price of Karbonn A6 is Rs.5,200 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn A6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1450 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 3.5(2G)
    • Up to 250(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 250(2G)
    • 1450 mAh
    • Up to 3.5(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 11.6 mm
    • 114 grams
    • Black, White
    • 65.7 mm
    • 128 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 54.1 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • March 18, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    • A6
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 104 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn A6