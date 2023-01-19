 Karbonn Frames S9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Frames S9

    Karbonn Frames S9

    Karbonn Frames S9 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Frames S9 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Frames S9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32492/heroimage/127090-v1-karbonn-frames-s9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32492/images/Design/127090-v1-karbonn-frames-s9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32492/images/Design/127090-v1-karbonn-frames-s9-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32492/images/Design/127090-v1-karbonn-frames-s9-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32492/images/Design/127090-v1-karbonn-frames-s9-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP + 8 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    8 MP
    2900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,500
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Frames S9 Price in India

    Karbonn Frames S9 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Frames S9 is Rs.9,500 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Frames S9 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Frames S9 is Rs.9,500 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Frames S9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2900 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2900 mAh
    Camera
    • Dual
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Black, Grey, Champagne
    • 148.4 mm
    • 139 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 69.6 %
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Karbonn
    • Yes
    • No
    • May 3, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Frames S9
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Frames S9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Frames S9 in India?

    Karbonn Frames S9 price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Frames S9?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Frames S9?

    How long does the Karbonn Frames S9 last?

    What is the Karbonn Frames S9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Frames S9 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Frames S9